HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.02202740 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00078142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.