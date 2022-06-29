Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.02

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.02 and traded as low as C$25.72. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$26.03, with a volume of 101,367 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.43.

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.95.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7600004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

