Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

