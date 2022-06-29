Hoo Token Market Cap Hits $50.72 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,698.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.72 or 0.21154219 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00181508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

