Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $74,886.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.65 or 0.02457238 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00181006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

