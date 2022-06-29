Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of ON24 worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,929,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $15,524,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in ON24 by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 453,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ON24 by 1,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ONTF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,119. The stock has a market cap of $485.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

