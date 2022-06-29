Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

