Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 136,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,470. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.