Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $57,086,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.