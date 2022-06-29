Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,001,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 67,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

