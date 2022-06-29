Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 131,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,645. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

