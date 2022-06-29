Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 136,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,470. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

