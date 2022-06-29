Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 2,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.36. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.