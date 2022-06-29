Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.49.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,322. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

