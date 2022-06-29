HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208,963. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

