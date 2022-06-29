Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 49 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,288.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,350.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,481.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

