Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 158.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $420.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.04 and its 200-day moving average is $473.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

