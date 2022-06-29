Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 49 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,288.87 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,350.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,481.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

