Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 391,577 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

