Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Illumina stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

