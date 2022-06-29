Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

