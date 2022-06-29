Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.78 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

