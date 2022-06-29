Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,503,000 after acquiring an additional 530,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 521,418 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 241,510 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

