Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

