Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.