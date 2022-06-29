Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.
In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
