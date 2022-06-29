Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.95.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.89. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.