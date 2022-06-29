Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

