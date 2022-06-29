Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 23,826 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

