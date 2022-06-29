Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,766 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

