Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 583 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

