ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.73) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a one year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.96.
In related news, insider Paul Meader purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($27,910.69).
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.
