ichi.farm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,915.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015798 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.