Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 22,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

