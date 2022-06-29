Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

