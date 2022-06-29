Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sempra by 71.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

