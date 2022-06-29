Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

