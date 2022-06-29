Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 43,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

