Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,150,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

