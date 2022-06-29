Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

