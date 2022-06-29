Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

