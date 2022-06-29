Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 93,654 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.