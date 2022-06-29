IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $357.38 and last traded at $357.38. Approximately 7,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.21.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.31 and a 200 day moving average of $485.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

