Idle Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.46 or 0.02437645 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00182921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00080652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014711 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,215,624 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

