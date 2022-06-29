IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.57

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 196,258 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market cap of £261.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.53.

In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,147,834.62).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

