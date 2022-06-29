Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 3.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 1,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.