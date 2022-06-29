Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $761.16

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.16 ($9.34) and traded as low as GBX 706.50 ($8.67). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 719.50 ($8.83), with a volume of 817,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 705.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,406.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19.

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($179,750.24).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

