Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.