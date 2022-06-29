Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stake Boosted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innodata worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,344. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

