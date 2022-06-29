Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Innova (INN) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $168,173.75 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

