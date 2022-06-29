InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

