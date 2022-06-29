InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.07.
